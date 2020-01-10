Previous
The Fertility Stone by jamibann
Photo 2262

The Fertility Stone

The last time I came to see this stone, in the river Dee, it was completely under water.

Rumour has it that if you want to get pregnant, you have to swim through the hole in the stone. I refrained - for more than one reason!
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
