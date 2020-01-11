Previous
Just how it is! by jamibann
Photo 2263

Just how it is!

I thought I'd jog this morning. However, after listening to the wind howl all night and seeing the rain this morning, I think I'll postpone that for tomorrow. A quiet day ahead, me thinks.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Peter Day ace
...your posting and mine this morning says everything.
January 11th, 2020  
Sarah Bremner ace
Love the picture! Haven't looked out yet........
January 11th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Looks like we are in for a few days like this with gale force winds! Keep in the dry and warm!
January 11th, 2020  
