Photo 2263
Just how it is!
I thought I'd jog this morning. However, after listening to the wind howl all night and seeing the rain this morning, I think I'll postpone that for tomorrow. A quiet day ahead, me thinks.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Peter Day
ace
...your posting and mine this morning says everything.
January 11th, 2020
Sarah Bremner
ace
Love the picture! Haven't looked out yet........
January 11th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Looks like we are in for a few days like this with gale force winds! Keep in the dry and warm!
January 11th, 2020
