Forms in Architecture - The Balmoral Curling Hut

I don't think this curling pond is used much any more, but I see there is flood-lighting all around - so who knows?! Anyway, I liked the shape of the building and the reflections on the pond. Taken last week when out and about - with this theme in mind.



