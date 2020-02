A Glimpse of my Everyday - His 'n' Hers

The line-up! A semi-permanent display in our utilities area ... the walking boots - the all-year rounders and the winter ones. They are always at the ready as you never know when the hills will beckon. The birkwoods of Morrone are beckoning this morning, combined with a visit to dad. I don't think the winter boots will be required today though - we'll be staying at fairly low levels and it's unlikely we'll see much snow.