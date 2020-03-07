Who blinked first?

I'm going to back to mid-February here. I never posted this image at the time, because I was deep in my themed Flash of Red month. However, I reckon that it deserves being posted on my 365 page, albeit a tad late. Our boys were walking in front and us girls were chatting at the back. Suddenly I looked up and saw the boys being faced down by a mummy Heelan' Coo! She had managed to get out of the field and had gone for a walk too ... clearly! Anyway, she blinked first, and we all went our own ways. :-)



Off to Edinburgh now for a rugby weekend. Let's hope Scotland play well against France. No guarantees of that! The French team is very strong this year.