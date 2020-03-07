Previous
Who blinked first? by jamibann
Photo 2319

Who blinked first?

I'm going to back to mid-February here. I never posted this image at the time, because I was deep in my themed Flash of Red month. However, I reckon that it deserves being posted on my 365 page, albeit a tad late. Our boys were walking in front and us girls were chatting at the back. Suddenly I looked up and saw the boys being faced down by a mummy Heelan' Coo! She had managed to get out of the field and had gone for a walk too ... clearly! Anyway, she blinked first, and we all went our own ways. :-)

Off to Edinburgh now for a rugby weekend. Let's hope Scotland play well against France. No guarantees of that! The French team is very strong this year.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I did laugh at your title and story! Certainly looks quite threatening at first.
March 7th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
The coo looks ready for attack - but the boys are in deep conversation they weren't even aware!! Love it :) fav
March 7th, 2020  
