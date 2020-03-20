Sign up
Photo 2332
Fiona got lucky
Yesterday Fiona was out wandering whilst I was painting, and look what she found - a wee ladybird, sunning itself in the morning sun.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
2
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2503
photos
171
followers
100
following
638% complete
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
2332
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
20th March 2020 11:14am
Casablanca
ace
Ha, I love your wee Fiona! This is fabulous fun.
March 21st, 2020
*lynn
ace
Nature is so wonderful!
March 21st, 2020
