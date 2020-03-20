Previous
Fiona got lucky by jamibann
Fiona got lucky

Yesterday Fiona was out wandering whilst I was painting, and look what she found - a wee ladybird, sunning itself in the morning sun.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Ha, I love your wee Fiona! This is fabulous fun.
March 21st, 2020  
Nature is so wonderful!
March 21st, 2020  
