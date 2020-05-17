The stone

The granite boundary wall on both sides of our property is not in very good condition, after years of neglect. We have already done a few repairs to the right hand side, but there is a massive hole in the wall on the left hand side (caused by our trees growing too close to the wall). We had said trees cut down last year, but we've been putting off the dyke rebuild as we weren't sure we had the necessary competencies. However, this is the moment! Hubby demolished the offending section last week, and we have been working on the rebuild for the past 5 days. It's jolly hard work, and some of the stones we can't lift ourselves. Here, our young and fit son is lifting the biggest of the stones, ready to place it on the prepared and cemented section of the wall. Small steps. It's raining this morning, so that has stopped play. Maybe we'll get a few more stones laid this afternoon though.