Photo 2389
Mr Robin takes a bath
I was looking out our front window when I spied Mr Robin taking a bath, so I sneaked out with the camera, scared him off, and waited ... he returned for me! Love him to bits.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
14th May 2020 8:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
