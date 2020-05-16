Previous
Mr Robin takes a bath by jamibann
Photo 2389

Mr Robin takes a bath

I was looking out our front window when I spied Mr Robin taking a bath, so I sneaked out with the camera, scared him off, and waited ... he returned for me! Love him to bits.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
