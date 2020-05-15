Osprey Watch

I went up to deliver stuff to dad yesterday, and so did my usual osprey watch on the way home. It was more challenging than usual - cold and windy, and the greenery is returning to the trees, so making it more difficult to find a suitable gap to capture any movement away from the nest. As I drove up, one osprey was circling around the nest. As I returned with my camera, both ospreys were flying around ... but I wasn't ready for taking pictures, so missed that event! However, I settled down in the trees, as I saw that mum was on the nest. At one stage there were a few gun shot noises (probably someone on the estate shooting rabbits), but anyway, it scared her and she flew off. I knew she'd be back and so hung out for a bit longer - until she came back. Due to the wind, and hand holding the camera, a number of shots were blurred, but this one worked. I'll definitely be going up there with a tripod once we have a less restricted lifestyle!