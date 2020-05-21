Pannanich Wells

Yesterday afternoon, I walked out to collect some bread I'd ordered from a local artisan - about 5 km from our house. It was such a beautiful day and was a nice relaxing end to a session of wall building (we are getting there ...).



I missed the opportunity to photograph a stoat - it was just far too quick for me, but I did get some lovely spring blossoms (lilac, bird cherry, wood anemones, forget me nots, speedwell, broom, gorse, to name but a few) and views galore.



The house on the hill (formerly the Pannanich Wells Hotel) marks the site of a natural spring that has attracted visitors for hundreds of years to Ballater. The hotel has since been converted into living accommodation and the area is now the site for Deeside Mineral Water. It's a lovely spot that we often pass by on our bikes.