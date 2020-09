Deergrass

This grass grows all over the Cairngorms, and I've long thought it reminded me of the hair of the deer, as it is short, thick and wiry. It was with amusement then that I recently discovered that the common name for it is in fact deergrass or tufted bulrush. It's a member of the sedge family I read on google. It is quite beautiful at the moment as it gives the hills a golden glow.