Previous
Next
Bannerman Fruit & Veg. Co. by jamibann
Photo 2507

Bannerman Fruit & Veg. Co.

The kids sent this fun sign to hubby for his birthday. It arrived a bit late, but is just perfect. They know him so well. Made us both smile.

As for the fruit and veg, it's still doing well. We have a couple of aubergines still growing away in the greenhouse. The grapes are sweet and tasty, the tomatoes are still plentiful and we hope that they will still have time to ripen. Peppers and chillis still giving out. Outside, leeks, lettuce and rocket still doing well. Carrots and parsnips, not so sure, but it's been fun experimenting with everything. We'll do better next year. :-)
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise