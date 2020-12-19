Delicious Vegan Treats

We had a very full day yesterday - our second trip to Aberdeen in a year: Dentist, M&S shop for Xmas treats, lunch with a friend, B&Q shop and finally, the airport pick up. It all went very well. When we got home, we had received a gift from our son's girlfriend - a box of vegan tray bakes. They look and taste delicious, and as I hadn't had any time for photography yesterday, I decided to take some pictures of them this morning. I faffed with the background, thinking some crushed tinfoil could work then sprinkled some icing sugar over the cakes, then added a Christmas decoration - all before 7am. Eventually got a few shots I was happy with and when I uploaded them to the computer I realised that the piece of traybake in the foreground had a piece missing! How could I not have seen that when taking the pictures?! But you know what, we are all imperfect, so rather that do it all again, I decided just to post this highly imperfect image! :-)