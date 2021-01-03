Mum and Wally the Weasel

Another image of a slide taken from dad's archives. I remember Wally so well. My older brother Johnnie was always bringing abandoned animals home with him ... in addition to this baby weasel, he once turned up with a rat he had caught in a cornflakes packet! I hasten to add that the rat did not get a home in our menagerie - he was dispatched straight back from whence he came (the local dump ...), and my brother wasn't even allowed to sit at the same table as us that evening! Unclean, my mum said! However, Wally was a baby weasel and we raised him and kept him as a pet for a long time. As you can see, he was a friendly little soul!