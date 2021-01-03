Previous
Mum and Wally the Weasel by jamibann
Photo 2621

Mum and Wally the Weasel

Another image of a slide taken from dad's archives. I remember Wally so well. My older brother Johnnie was always bringing abandoned animals home with him ... in addition to this baby weasel, he once turned up with a rat he had caught in a cornflakes packet! I hasten to add that the rat did not get a home in our menagerie - he was dispatched straight back from whence he came (the local dump ...), and my brother wasn't even allowed to sit at the same table as us that evening! Unclean, my mum said! However, Wally was a baby weasel and we raised him and kept him as a pet for a long time. As you can see, he was a friendly little soul!
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
What a wonderful photo to have!
January 3rd, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Absolutely love this photo and story! Wally the Weasel - what a character and what a superb pet to have. Gave me a big smile this morning.
January 3rd, 2021  
Lesley ace
What a lovely story and happy memory.
January 3rd, 2021  
julia ace
Cute photo.. I'm with your Mum.. I would ban Johnny from the table for a week.. hate rats and mice..
January 3rd, 2021  
Carole G ace
How cool is that, Wally the weasel? Love mums fair isle sweater. My mum and I had matching ones. Hers was blue, mine green
January 3rd, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely memory photo. Not sure I'd have been comfortable with Wally that close. What a lovely lady and being a Shetlander her gorgeous jumper is perfect. 💕💕
January 3rd, 2021  
