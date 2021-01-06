Sign up
Photo 2624
Glen Lochsie
Having come down off the hill on Monday, we walked through this beautiful valley to complete our circular walk.
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
0
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2798
photos
187
followers
94
following
718% complete
View this month »
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
4th January 2021 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
