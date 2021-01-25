Blue Hour Ponies

A super day today. We started by leaving home at 6.30 am and driving to Braemar in order to snow-shoe to the top of An Socach, a nearby Munro. We almost didn't go up the hill as the weather started looking iffy and we were parked between the snow gates (so if the weather closed in, we weren't in great shape), yet it was too dark for us to know how the weather would progress. We did NOT want to get stuck there. So, after much humming and hawing, we set offf, on the basis that we'd turn back if the forecast proved to be wrong. I left my camera in the car, as I felt it wouldn't be of much use. Mistake, but never mind. We had a great snow-shoe outing to the top of An-Socach. Very hard but very rewarding to reach the top. We had a very early lunch on the way down and coffee at the bottom. Plenty to time to get to dad's to spend some time with him, to find him in pretty good form which is always really positive. I made him a late lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties for Burns' Day and he even recited the first verse of Tam O' Shanter for us ... very impressive given that his short term memory is completely gone. His mind is still sharp. :-) A good day, all in all. But tiring, so more commenting tomorrow.



We met these ponies at the beginning of our walk. I-phone to the rescue again.