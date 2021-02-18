Previous
Next
Fezzie in Splendid Colour by jamibann
Photo 2667

Fezzie in Splendid Colour

A colour version of Fezzie, delighted to see the snow melt and find something to eat for himself in our back garden.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
730% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
fabulous capture ~ I can't get anywhere close to pheasants around here.
February 18th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@lynnz Thank you Lynn. This fellow seems to have adopted the broom bush in our back garden as an occasional home. He's not there all the time, but visits now and then. I see him arrive from our kitchen window and sneak up on him with the big gun lens!
February 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise