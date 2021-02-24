Mr Freuchie

Freuchie had a bit of a day yesterday, as did I. It was time for him to be re-homed as dad can no longer look after him. Not an easy day for dad in particular, but we all got through it thanks to Freuchie's gentle nature and resilience. I took him away from dad's yesterday morning, and he spent the day with us. I then took him for a bath and blow-dry at Little Paws in the afternoon and dropped him with his new family in the evening. He was a star throughout. I thought the drop-off would be tearful, but thanks to the enthusiasm of his new owners, and Freuchie's trusting and gentle nature, it was really no bother. I just hope he settles quickly and enjoys his new life in the country. Dad will take a wee while to get used to not having a dog around the house, but it will be a worry less for him in the long run.