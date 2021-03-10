Previous
The Stardust Motel by jamibann
Photo 2687

The Stardust Motel

As we prepare dad for moving to a care home next week, my brothers and I are going through an emotional time, filled with memories and concerns for dad. Dad will take some of his things with him, but obviously many items will be left behind, and will have to be sorted out at a later stage. My younger brother Stevie called me the other night and asked me to look out this bottle opener for him. It's one dad brought back from his trip to America in 1967, and it came from the Stardust Motel in Visalia, California. I wonder if that motel is still there?! Steve apparently uses it every time he comes to visit dad, and wanted to have it. It's always the small things, isn't it? It's funny how it means nothing to me, but everything to Steve. It's been put to the side for him. :-)
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Brigette ace
Nice perspective
March 10th, 2021  
Lesley ace
It really is the small things. I understand your mixed feelings about your dad going into a care home, especially during these times. You know it’s where they need to be to be best cared for, but you still fret. This is such a great pov- I spent quite a while trying to figure it out before reading your narrative.
March 10th, 2021  
Richard Sayer ace
An emotional time for the whole family but undoubtedly the right thing to do - my thoughts are with you Issie.
March 10th, 2021  
Babs ace
A difficult time for all of you and emotional too. I have a few things of my Mum's that have no monerary value but have emotional memories
March 10th, 2021  
