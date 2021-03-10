The Stardust Motel

As we prepare dad for moving to a care home next week, my brothers and I are going through an emotional time, filled with memories and concerns for dad. Dad will take some of his things with him, but obviously many items will be left behind, and will have to be sorted out at a later stage. My younger brother Stevie called me the other night and asked me to look out this bottle opener for him. It's one dad brought back from his trip to America in 1967, and it came from the Stardust Motel in Visalia, California. I wonder if that motel is still there?! Steve apparently uses it every time he comes to visit dad, and wanted to have it. It's always the small things, isn't it? It's funny how it means nothing to me, but everything to Steve. It's been put to the side for him. :-)