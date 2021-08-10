Previous
Tea Seedball

I was given a gift of seedballs in June. These are little balls of clay embedded with seeds, which you scatter on top of soil or compost. I was keen to try them out. I had three varieties - herb, tea and salad. All three were successful and it was interesting to see what was going to grow out of the little balls of clay. The salad leaves were varied, the herbs were primarily dill, with a scattering of parsley and basil. The tea was mostly chamomile - as seen in this image. I now need to work out how to make tea from the plant but I believe it's the flowers that you use, not the leaves.
