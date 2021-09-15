Sign up
Photo 2876
The Support Vehicles
Following rapidly on the heels of the cyclists are the support vehicles. Also impressive. That's it folks, no more Tour of Britain images for a while. Normal service resumed tomorrow!
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
