Another Original Café

We have lots of interesting 'creature' inspired names for cafés in our little area of Deeside. In Ballater we have 'Rock Salt & Snails', in Crathie we have 'Tarmachan' (Ptarmigan) in Aboyne we have 'At The Sign of the Black Faced Sheep', and yesterday we tried out 'Spider on a Bicycle', also in Aboyne, and very good, I may add!