Fearless Fiona in the Viburnum by jamibann
Photo 2946

Fearless Fiona in the Viburnum

I spotted Fiona out in the garden this morning, climbing high in the viburnum. She wanted to check out the only plant in the garden still flowering she said!

We had plans to climb a hill today, Ben Rinnes, but having been 'boostered' yesterday, hubby is suffering somewhat today. I have a sore arm, but no other side effects. Must be a man thing! ;-)
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
She's come out for Spring! Hey, wait on, its Autumn for you isn't it!
November 24th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@pusspup Yes, it's Autumn, she's come back to help me through the darker days! :-)
November 24th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Well done Fiona, you're still up for a climb!
November 24th, 2021  
