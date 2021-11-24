Fearless Fiona in the Viburnum

I spotted Fiona out in the garden this morning, climbing high in the viburnum. She wanted to check out the only plant in the garden still flowering she said!



We had plans to climb a hill today, Ben Rinnes, but having been 'boostered' yesterday, hubby is suffering somewhat today. I have a sore arm, but no other side effects. Must be a man thing! ;-)