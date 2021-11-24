Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2946
Fearless Fiona in the Viburnum
I spotted Fiona out in the garden this morning, climbing high in the viburnum. She wanted to check out the only plant in the garden still flowering she said!
We had plans to climb a hill today, Ben Rinnes, but having been 'boostered' yesterday, hubby is suffering somewhat today. I have a sore arm, but no other side effects. Must be a man thing! ;-)
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3152
photos
202
followers
107
following
807% complete
View this month »
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th November 2021 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
She's come out for Spring! Hey, wait on, its Autumn for you isn't it!
November 24th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
@pusspup
Yes, it's Autumn, she's come back to help me through the darker days! :-)
November 24th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Well done Fiona, you're still up for a climb!
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close