Further Frolics with Fiona the Photographer

Fiona and I went for a nice gentle walk yesterday afternoon around the 7 bridges, whilst hubby snoozed away his flu symptoms. Fiona managed to find some excitement along the way. She told me that these were the perfect puddles for her photography purposes!



And today, I'm going to be a lady who lunches, as I'm off to Aberdeen to a Charity Lunch in aid of Children's Hospices Across Scotland.