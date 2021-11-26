Previous
A wee birdie! by jamibann
Sharing this wee birdie from from Wednesday's walk. I could hear him/her tweeting, and eventually spotted it sitting on the old fence post, looking a bit windswept!

Lunch yesterday was lovely although very sobering as we listened to a mother speak publicly about the recent loss of her child, Finn, to a rare disease, and the assistance she got at such a difficult time from CHAS, the charity we were there to support. There wasn't a dry eye in the house. Some people do not get dealt a fair hand in life. So sad. However, the good news is that the event raised a total of £58,000 for the Charity. Well done ladies!
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh..well done to all concerned. I cannot envision ever having to bury one of my children.
November 26th, 2021  
