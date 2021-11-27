A truly terrible few days ...

I've been quiet of late for good reason, but primarily because we've been cut off since Friday evening. No power, no phone, no internet and a fair bit of bad weather and snow. However, all that has been rectified and we are now connected and warm again.



Let me begin with Friday when I got the bad news from France that a former colleague and good friend had died of cancer. I couldn't believe it as I never knew she was ill, and she was the same age as me. So, in memory of my lovely friend Marie-Line, who I met at a course in Paris in 1986, I'm posting this photo taken at a Burns' Supper at my place in France back in 1988. Marie Line is the lovely smiling girl between the two boys. On her left, Pal the Norwegian and on her right, Peter the Yorkshireman, with whom we go hillwalking with in Scotland, now that we're all back here. In front, the only Frenchman of the group, Jean-Pierre, otherwise known as Mr Stiffy Tocky, as this was what he called our famous Sticky Toffee Pudding, with his inimitable French accent! On the left of the image, the Scottish lassies, Carol, Lynne, Bev and Lesley. This photo takes me back, and I've spent a lot of time over the weekend thinking of Marie-Line.



We then went to visit dad on Monday morning, took our LFT test before doing so, to find that John tested positive ... twice! He did have symptoms, but we put it down to him having just had his booster jab. So, we're grounded. I'm negative, but we've both now done a PCR test and hoping for a negative result x 2. So no visit to dad, but the home assures me that they were all kept warm during the very long power outage.



And this morning, St. Andrew's Day, I opened up my phone to find that my neighbour's daughter's boyfriend, whom we know well as he is a Braemar loon, was killed in a car accident yesterday. I am absolutely gutted. The fragility of life has never been so evident to me as it is right now. I can't get these things out of my head.