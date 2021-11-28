Previous
MSR Pocket Rocket by jamibann
Photo 2950

MSR Pocket Rocket

We were very grateful to this little fellow for heating our food and water during the 70-hour power outage. I can't believe there are still people out there without power. At least it's a lot milder today though.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
808% complete

