Previous
Next
The shape of nature by jamibann
Photo 3018

The shape of nature

For today's black and white image. Taken whilst out walking on Wednesday.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise