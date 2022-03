Winter Skills

We’re over in Aviemore at the moment doing a winter skills ‘workshop’ in the Cairngorms with a guide for a couple of days. We had a good experience yesterday. One minute it was bright sunshine, when this photo was taken, the next it was a a white out! This is the only photo I took as the wind was horrendous all day - although it looks quite calm here! Great experience though, using crampons and ice axe for much of the day.