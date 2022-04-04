Previous
A Family Portrait by jamibann
A Family Portrait

It's that time of year. I just had to stop at the side of the road, on my way home on Saturday, to take pictures of the new born lambs. I could have stayed there for hours. I'm always amazed by how they recognise their own mothers - especially when the farmer clearly has to label them. It made me smile though when, occasionally, number 15 lamb thought he'd get some milk from number 1 mum! She sent him packing.

I love this time of year! There is a feeling of optimism in nature, always, despite what might be going on in the world around us.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
