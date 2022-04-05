Sign up
Photo 3078
You take the High Road
As I was down on the riverbank photographing the Dippers, hubby passed by on the landrover track. I turned the camera on him and snapped. I quite liked the unposed element of the shot I got, and the light was nice.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3284
photos
195
followers
108
following
843% complete
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
2nd April 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
I totally agree, it is a nice shot and lovely light
April 5th, 2022
