Previous
Next
You take the High Road by jamibann
Photo 3078

You take the High Road

As I was down on the riverbank photographing the Dippers, hubby passed by on the landrover track. I turned the camera on him and snapped. I quite liked the unposed element of the shot I got, and the light was nice.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I totally agree, it is a nice shot and lovely light
April 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise