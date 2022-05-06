Previous
Next
The Blackbird by jamibann
Photo 3109

The Blackbird

I find blackbirds quite difficult to photograph well. I was quite happy with this one though - he was clearly posing for me!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise