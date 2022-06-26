Previous
Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (2) by jamibann
Golden Eagle Nest at Glen Tanar (2)

After about 40 minutes of watching the one little face at the front of the nest, there was a bit of movement, and suddenly I could see both of the chicks.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
