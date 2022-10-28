The Mennesket, Esbjerg

And so I find myself in Esbjerg, en route to Copenhagen to meet up with my daughter. Mhairi's friend asked her 'why is your mother travelling through Esbjerg?'. Not a silly question, but the answer is simply because there was a direct flight from Aberdeen (not often the case) and so I'm taking the train from Esbjerg to Copenhagen later today. It has also allowed me to visit a different city in Denmark. After arriving yesterday afternoon I walked out to visit these 30-foot tall statues near the beach - Mennesket Ved Havet by Svend Wiig Hansen. They are rather impressive.