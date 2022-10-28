Previous
Next
The Mennesket, Esbjerg by jamibann
Photo 3284

The Mennesket, Esbjerg

And so I find myself in Esbjerg, en route to Copenhagen to meet up with my daughter. Mhairi's friend asked her 'why is your mother travelling through Esbjerg?'. Not a silly question, but the answer is simply because there was a direct flight from Aberdeen (not often the case) and so I'm taking the train from Esbjerg to Copenhagen later today. It has also allowed me to visit a different city in Denmark. After arriving yesterday afternoon I walked out to visit these 30-foot tall statues near the beach - Mennesket Ved Havet by Svend Wiig Hansen. They are rather impressive.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
899% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Very striking.
October 28th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very interesting
October 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness how come we haven't heard of these! I have a cousin who was called Mhairi. Scottish...
October 28th, 2022  
Hazel ace
A striking pov!
October 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Impressive statues. Have a good trip
October 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing capture of these statues! Have a wonderful time with your daughter.
October 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise