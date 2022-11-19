Previous
A Unexpected Gift from Afar by jamibann
A Unexpected Gift from Afar

Yesterday was a grey day, a very grey day, with lots of people in our village concerned about the impacts of the river bursting its banks. However, it would seem that although damage was done by the water, for the majority of people it was minimal.

Hubby was out most of the day helping with putting up flood gates, and sand bags and I was at home, staying dry and keeping the home fires burning. Literally.

It wasn't a good day. But, imagine my delight to receive a gift. An unexpected and oh, so, thoughtful gift. It made my day. And I knew who it was from when I saw the hare on the outside of the packet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart - you know who you are.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
905% complete

Wylie
What a lovely surprise, lucky you!
November 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful, that must be a very special friend :-)
November 19th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How very lovely. Have seen the news about the rains, hoping things ease very soon, so very worrying.
November 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a lovely surprise. I hope you can stay dry
November 19th, 2022  
