A Unexpected Gift from Afar

Yesterday was a grey day, a very grey day, with lots of people in our village concerned about the impacts of the river bursting its banks. However, it would seem that although damage was done by the water, for the majority of people it was minimal.



Hubby was out most of the day helping with putting up flood gates, and sand bags and I was at home, staying dry and keeping the home fires burning. Literally.



It wasn't a good day. But, imagine my delight to receive a gift. An unexpected and oh, so, thoughtful gift. It made my day. And I knew who it was from when I saw the hare on the outside of the packet. Thank you from the bottom of my heart - you know who you are.