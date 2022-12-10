Snow Stops Play

I spent most of the day at the golf club, yesterday, but as you can see I wasn't playing golf! This is the 18th green, just in front of the club house.



My friend Gillian and I were responsible for organising the Ladies' Section Christmas Party. You may remember my concerns about the the photo quiz. It went down well ... some recognised very few of the photos, others an average number, and one lady (surprise, surprise, a photographer ...) got 22 correct out of 24. So, I guess I pitched the difficulty about right. People were amazed that they had never noticed some of the very simple, everyday things that I'd photographed - including the handle of the air nozzle used for cleaning trolleys and shoes when coming off the golf course.



We had a nice traditional meal, a game of pass the parcel, some indoor chipping and putting games, a ping pong ball game (No, not beer pong!) and a hoopla bottle game. I won a bottle of Prosecco with my first throw of the ring. Woo Hoo.



Our son arrived last night at midnight after a long journey on train and bus from London. He was glad we had waited up for him, but even happier that we weren't planning to stay up. We all hugged and went straight to bed. I'm so happy he's here for a while. Hoping for a snow walk with him today. :-)



It's my friend Alison's birthday today. She's having a great time over in the US as their first grandchild was born there about 10 days ago. A wonderful gift for her. She doesn't want to leave though!