Rebel Rebel

Because of the freezing temperatures, our Monday walk leaders took the decision to cancel yesterday's walk. However, a group of 7 rebels decided that it was a perfect walking day, (as long as we were properly equipped), so we went up Sgor Buidhe - a local hill. It was a beautiful day and the snow was deep, but what a glorious outing it was. We had lots of fun and banter. At the top of the hill, one of the ladies, brought out a piece of home made Xmas cake and a shot of Jägermeister.