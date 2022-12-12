Sign up
Photo 3329
Walking home through the village on Saturday
And it's -10 today, so my Monday walk with the ladies will be a cautious one.
It's our daughter's 29th birthday today, so we'll have a call with her later in the day.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3535
photos
196
followers
114
following
912% complete
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
3329
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
10th December 2022 2:00pm
Richard Lewis
ace
We might get snow like that once in 10 years.
December 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous winter wonderland, I love this!
December 12th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday to your daughter! Snow here too but only -5
December 12th, 2022
