Walking home through the village on Saturday by jamibann
Walking home through the village on Saturday

And it's -10 today, so my Monday walk with the ladies will be a cautious one.

It's our daughter's 29th birthday today, so we'll have a call with her later in the day.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Richard Lewis ace
We might get snow like that once in 10 years.
December 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous winter wonderland, I love this!
December 12th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Happy birthday to your daughter! Snow here too but only -5
December 12th, 2022  
