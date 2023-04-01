Previous
Jock's Road by jamibann
Photo 3439

Jock's Road

Yesterdays Fast and Furious Friday walk took us to Jock's Road - an ancient right of way between Glen Doll and Braemar. There was a group of ten of us doing this walk of 22 km and we started off with a 2-hour drive over to Glen Doll. The weather forecast was ok; little wind, low cloud and a fair risk of rain. It was a lovely walk, although we did get wet. It was very atmospheric at times.

I stood at 'Davy's Bourach', an emergency shelter near the high point of the walk, which was built in honour of 5 hikers who died of exposure on New Year's Day 1959 after getting caught out in a winter storm. As I looked back across the way we had come, I could see a lovely silhouette of friends Wendy and Caroline, with the rain clouds swirling around in the background. I thought it was worth a shot, and was glad I did.

Welcome to April, folks, just like that!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
such atmosphere in this image.
April 1st, 2023  
julia ace
Great silhouette..
April 1st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It has to be a fav knowing how fine and detailed these figures are!
April 1st, 2023  
