Jock's Road

Yesterdays Fast and Furious Friday walk took us to Jock's Road - an ancient right of way between Glen Doll and Braemar. There was a group of ten of us doing this walk of 22 km and we started off with a 2-hour drive over to Glen Doll. The weather forecast was ok; little wind, low cloud and a fair risk of rain. It was a lovely walk, although we did get wet. It was very atmospheric at times.



I stood at 'Davy's Bourach', an emergency shelter near the high point of the walk, which was built in honour of 5 hikers who died of exposure on New Year's Day 1959 after getting caught out in a winter storm. As I looked back across the way we had come, I could see a lovely silhouette of friends Wendy and Caroline, with the rain clouds swirling around in the background. I thought it was worth a shot, and was glad I did.



Welcome to April, folks, just like that!