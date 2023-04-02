Previous
Jean at Davy's Bourach, Jock's Road by jamibann
Yesterday's shot was taken standing at this point on Jock's Road and is about a third of the way through the walk.

On New Year's Day, 1959, 5 experienced hikers, of Glasgows' Universal Hiking Club, set off from Braemar to walk Jock's Road through to Glen Doll. They never made it. A ferocious winter storm hit them at a the head of Glen Callater, and all 5 were killed. Their bodies were retrieved gradually over the following months - the last one mid-April. Davy Glen, who found two of the bodies, built this emergency shelter in honour of the dead and called it 'Davy's Bourach'. A bourach being a 'crowd, group of cluster' or 'a disorderly heap or mess'. It is maintained and reasonably clean inside where there is enough room to sleep two or three inside (if in dire need ...). There is also a plaque on a boulder further on in memory of the 5 hikers. A sobering thought as you tramp the miles and wonder what was going through their minds as the weather turned on them.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
Diana ace
What a great shot and interesting narrative! You sure get to the most amazing places, most with a history!
April 2nd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Wow it is tiny, but 'any port in a storm'. At first I wondered if it might be a 'convenience' :)
April 2nd, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a fascinating and sobering story. Well done to him for building a shelter for dire emergencies. It may make all the difference for someone.
April 2nd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such a interestingly sad story. Nice to see those poor guys have been remembered though
April 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@ludwigsdiana It's part of what I love about living here. I never appreciated it when I was young, but as I grow older, having lived abroad most of my adult life, I am re-appreciating our home area and all the history associated with it.
April 2nd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@pusspup Ha ha ... no!
April 2nd, 2023  
