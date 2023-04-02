Jean at Davy's Bourach, Jock's Road

Yesterday's shot was taken standing at this point on Jock's Road and is about a third of the way through the walk.



On New Year's Day, 1959, 5 experienced hikers, of Glasgows' Universal Hiking Club, set off from Braemar to walk Jock's Road through to Glen Doll. They never made it. A ferocious winter storm hit them at a the head of Glen Callater, and all 5 were killed. Their bodies were retrieved gradually over the following months - the last one mid-April. Davy Glen, who found two of the bodies, built this emergency shelter in honour of the dead and called it 'Davy's Bourach'. A bourach being a 'crowd, group of cluster' or 'a disorderly heap or mess'. It is maintained and reasonably clean inside where there is enough room to sleep two or three inside (if in dire need ...). There is also a plaque on a boulder further on in memory of the 5 hikers. A sobering thought as you tramp the miles and wonder what was going through their minds as the weather turned on them.