Yayoi Kusama @ Louis Vuitton, Paris

I'm taking you all back to Paris for today's post of a massive sculpture in the likeness of Yayoi Kusama which has been erected on rue du Pont Neuf, between Louis Vuitton and the Samaritaine. I just happened to walk by last Saturday, and couldn't miss it!



It's has apparently been installed to celebrate Louis Vuitton's new 'dotted collaboration' with the Japanese designer.