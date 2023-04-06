Previous
A lonely Crocus by jamibann
A lonely Crocus

On the riverbank. But Spring is definitely on its way! :-)
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Issi Bannerman
Brigette ace
so lovely to see spring flowers emerge
April 6th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lonely and beautiful
April 6th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Life pushing through, I love it.
April 6th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Very nicely done!
April 6th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
A lovely reminder that spring is really trying to push the cold weather to one side.
April 6th, 2023  
