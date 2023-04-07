Previous
John Duff counts on Four Crown by jamibann
John Duff counts on Four Crown

I found this advert in a pile of old papers belonging to my aunt. It's dad, hanging off a rock face at the pass of Ballater, in the mid sixties. He got a good donation for the Mountain Rescue Team for doing this advert, but he also got into a bit of trouble with his hierarchy in the Police Force, as 'it wasn't the kind of thing that policemen are supposed to do'! Rebel!! I love the ad and the wording. Makes me smile every time I see it - dad too. Maybe Diana @ludwigsdiana can tell me if this drink still exists? I've certainly never tasted it!
