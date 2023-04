Noble

Buried in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Noble, Queen Victoria's dear and faithful companion. The collie dog died in 1887, at 16 and a half years of age, and this statue is erected in his memory. The face has been captured perfectly.



'Noble by name, Noble by nature too. Faithful companion, sympathetic, true.'



There are also several small gravestones in the grounds - in memory of several of Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis.