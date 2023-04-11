Previous
My Heart by jamibann
Photo 3449

My Heart

I spotted this on our walk around Braemar on Sunday. I can't help but wonder what the significance is. It certainly stood out against the browns and greys.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Such a beautiful find and capture, it really makes one wonder! I love the dof and tones.
April 11th, 2023  
I wonder if you will ever find out.....
April 11th, 2023  
It really stands out - I wonder too....
April 11th, 2023  
