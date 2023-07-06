Previous
Mum & Mhairi, Indonesia, 1994 by jamibann
Photo 3535

Mum & Mhairi, Indonesia, 1994

It's 12 years today since I lost my mum, and so I thought it was a good reason to post a photo of her. A terrible one of our daughter though!

The photo brings back lots of memories. Mhairi was born full term but underweight at 2.2 kilos, (under 5 lbs). She is 6 weeks old in this image, and we were living in Indonesia at the time. Mum hadn't planned coming over, but when she saw how tiny Mhairi was, she was so concerned that she got on a flight and came to see us. It was her first long distance flight, at 57 years of age, and she came alone - Aberdeen-London-Singapore-Balikpapan. Mhairi and I went to meet her in Singapore.

This photo was taken in our home in Balikpapan. Mhairi looks absolutely terrified! Mum spent the whole two weeks being worried about everything - the beasties, the heat, the traffic, the food, the baby, how dad was coping on his own with the dog, ... but she loved every moment of being with us and assured us that she was glad she came!!!

Memories.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Lovely memory .. but Mhairi does look a little concerned.. You would of loved her support at that time..
July 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful story and lovely shot of your brave and daring mum. She looks wonderful, what great memories it must bring back.
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise