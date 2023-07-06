Mum & Mhairi, Indonesia, 1994

It's 12 years today since I lost my mum, and so I thought it was a good reason to post a photo of her. A terrible one of our daughter though!



The photo brings back lots of memories. Mhairi was born full term but underweight at 2.2 kilos, (under 5 lbs). She is 6 weeks old in this image, and we were living in Indonesia at the time. Mum hadn't planned coming over, but when she saw how tiny Mhairi was, she was so concerned that she got on a flight and came to see us. It was her first long distance flight, at 57 years of age, and she came alone - Aberdeen-London-Singapore-Balikpapan. Mhairi and I went to meet her in Singapore.



This photo was taken in our home in Balikpapan. Mhairi looks absolutely terrified! Mum spent the whole two weeks being worried about everything - the beasties, the heat, the traffic, the food, the baby, how dad was coping on his own with the dog, ... but she loved every moment of being with us and assured us that she was glad she came!!!



Memories.