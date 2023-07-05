Previous
We all scream for Ice Cream! by jamibann
Photo 3534

We all scream for Ice Cream!

Another hand-knitted post box topper in Ballater. This time it seems to be animals eating ice-cream. It's perfectly placed across the road from Shorty's Ice Cream Shop, so I had to include it in the background, of course.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

@jamibann
Wylie ace
Some amazing knitters you have around there!
July 5th, 2023  
