The Big Hop Trail by jamibann
The Big Hop Trail

For the past few years, in collaboration with CLAN (a cancer support charity in NE Scotland) and others, large sculptures have been made, decorated by local artists, and placed in various locations in the north east of Scotland. I believe that the first sculpture trails were primarily in the centre of Aberdeen (we have had dolphins, lighthouses, Wee Wullies, and maybe others ...). This year it's hares. With time, these trails have extended to local villages, and this year, woo hoo, Ballater has a hare! Jack o'Hare sits on the village green by the church, and watches the world go by. He is painted by artist glaisydaisy and has fair isle wooly socks, scarf and funky ears.

The art trail is free to all and there are more than 90 decorated hare sculptures to find. There is even an app to log the ones you've found and photographed, and there's a map of where to find them. Donations to CLAN are clearly the aim of the game.

It's a lovely fund raising idea and a great activity for kids (and photographers) at the beginning of the school holidays.
Kathy A ace
This is really cute
July 4th, 2023  
Richard Lewis ace
Hoping to catch the Lerwick one over the next few days.
July 4th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
We've had a few of these trails in Nottingham. It is indeed a great idea ( and photo opportunity), but we haven't had any post COVID ( costs perhaps ) .

glaisydaisy is a great name for an artist .

Lovely story and photo.
July 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
Looks great and the daisies are obvious in his eyes. How do you know its a hare and not a bunny?
July 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@lifeat60degrees I'd love to come and catch the Lerwick one too, but think it's unlikely! I look forward to seeing your image instead. :-)
July 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
@pusspup Big Ears! You can't seem them in full here.
July 4th, 2023  
Wylie ace
@jamibann suspected as much :)
July 4th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Love these, I remember seeing hippos and snails as well?
July 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
I love these too - I saw a bear one the other day
July 4th, 2023  
