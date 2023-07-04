The Big Hop Trail

For the past few years, in collaboration with CLAN (a cancer support charity in NE Scotland) and others, large sculptures have been made, decorated by local artists, and placed in various locations in the north east of Scotland. I believe that the first sculpture trails were primarily in the centre of Aberdeen (we have had dolphins, lighthouses, Wee Wullies, and maybe others ...). This year it's hares. With time, these trails have extended to local villages, and this year, woo hoo, Ballater has a hare! Jack o'Hare sits on the village green by the church, and watches the world go by. He is painted by artist glaisydaisy and has fair isle wooly socks, scarf and funky ears.



The art trail is free to all and there are more than 90 decorated hare sculptures to find. There is even an app to log the ones you've found and photographed, and there's a map of where to find them. Donations to CLAN are clearly the aim of the game.



It's a lovely fund raising idea and a great activity for kids (and photographers) at the beginning of the school holidays.