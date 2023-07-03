Oregano & Basil

Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme goes the song, ... but, I have fairly recently discovered the growing of oregano. Last year I planted some in pots outside and I had one plant in the greenhouse. Both have come back again this year. It's beautiful growing in the pots outside as it's thick and bushy, and currently flowering - the bees love it. The plant in the greenhouse provides fresh oregano all through the summer. I made meatballs last night and use loads of it, both in the sauce and in the meatballs - so very tasty. Basil does really well in the greenhouse too, and I have fresh leaves all summer. When there are too many leaves for me to use fresh, I cut and freeze the basil leaves and hang the oregano to dry. I love using these herbs, and I do also have fresh parsley and thyme. I don't have any rosemary and sage, though! Yet.