The Earl of Mar's Punchbowl

We went cycling with friends Graham and Elaine today, up Glen Quoich, near where the river Quoich meets the Dee.



Here there is a natural hole in a rock, midstream, known as the Earl of Mar's Punchbowl.



Legend has it that the Earl of Mar poured strong spirit into the punch bowl which was then used to toast the Jacobite cause in 1715. I assume that in those days the bottom of the punchbowl was still solid. Today it is a big hole in the rock, as the water has worn away the base of the hole. Hubby was determined to get into the water and swim under the rock to get into the flow of the river. You can tell how much he's enjoying it, despite the cold water!