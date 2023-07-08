Previous
The Earl of Mar's Punchbowl by jamibann
Photo 3537

The Earl of Mar's Punchbowl

We went cycling with friends Graham and Elaine today, up Glen Quoich, near where the river Quoich meets the Dee.

Here there is a natural hole in a rock, midstream, known as the Earl of Mar's Punchbowl.

Legend has it that the Earl of Mar poured strong spirit into the punch bowl which was then used to toast the Jacobite cause in 1715. I assume that in those days the bottom of the punchbowl was still solid. Today it is a big hole in the rock, as the water has worn away the base of the hole. Hubby was determined to get into the water and swim under the rock to get into the flow of the river. You can tell how much he's enjoying it, despite the cold water!
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wow! So cool!
July 8th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love these amazing shots and narratives of yours, so different to what I am used to.
July 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise